Opponents filibuster bill to reduce top personal income tax rate in Nebraska

Legislation to reduce Nebraska's top personal income tax rate smacked into a filibuster Wednesday waged by opponents who said it would overwhelmingly advantage wealthy taxpayers while leading to deep cuts in state revenue.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee and sponsor of the bill (LB939), argued that the proposal would bring tax relief to most Nebraskans, help address the challenge of building the state's workforce and attract more businesses to the state.

"It's a tax cut for middle-class families," Linehan said. "It's not about the rich."

But it disproportionately benefits wealthy Nebraskans like Gov. Pete Ricketts, Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha argued, while providing a tax cut as low as $7 for some Nebraskans.

"We should target tax cuts," Hunt said, while creating more income tax brackets rather than continue to crowd most Nebraskans into the highest bracket which applies to all taxpayers earning more than $33,100 a year.

"This is a tax cut for millionaires and billionaires," she said.

The bill would incrementally reduce the 6.84 percent rate currently in effect to 5.84 percent by 2025, phasing the cut in with a reduced corporate income tax rate.

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson sounded an alarm bell about the potential impact on future state revenue.

"It goes too far," he said. "It would lead to a significant decline in revenue. We need to look at long-term fiscal stability."

The proposed tax cut would reduce anticipated annual state revenue by $61.7 million in fiscal 2022-23, growing to $363.4 million by fiscal 2026-27, according to a legislative estimate of the fiscal impact.

"We're simply not competitive with our neighboring states" in terms of tax policy, Linehan said.

And, besides, she said, "it's their money, not ours."

Current tax rates are "not conducive to growing our state," Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said in supporting the bill.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said current tax policy "chokes off opportunity for people in the middle class."

Referring to proposals to create more tax brackets, Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha said he "hope(s) we can find a way that we can afford this bill."

