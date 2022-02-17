Opponents argue that proposed Nebraska income tax cuts benefit the wealthy

Legislative opponents continued Thursday to filibuster a proposal to reduce Nebraska's top personal income tax rate, arguing that tax cuts should be targeted to benefit middle-class Nebraskans rather than include the wealthy.

Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha said the proposed reduction of Nebraska's personal income tax rate would cost the state $81 million in lost revenue by including individuals with annual incomes exceeding $1 million.

The total estimated cost of the bill (LB939), introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, has been pegged at $61.7 million in reduced state revenue in fiscal 2022-23, rising to $363.4 million by fiscal 2026-27.

"It's a massive tax cut to people making more than a million," Cavanaugh said.

"People making a $50,000 salary and a $500,000 salary shouldn't be paying the same percentage in income taxes," Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha said.

Corporate tax cuts already were approved just last year, she said.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln pointed to the cost of lost revenue in terms of funding state programs while opposing the bill.

"What are you ready to cut?" she asked her colleagues. "I hope not public schools."

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said the Legislature should consider targeting any tax cuts. In earlier debate, he suggested that this proposal "goes too far."

Other senators have proposed creating more income tax brackets rather than continuing to crowd most Nebraskans into the highest tax bracket, which includes all taxpayers earning more than $33,100 a year.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue suggested arguments that Nebraska's tax rates are prompting citizens to move away from the state are overblown.

Studies show that the reason most people may leave a state are tied to job opportunities or the weather, she said.

Thursday's debate was dominated by opponents of the bill who plan to continue filibustering for the allotted eight hours before a cloture motion to end debate would be in order.

That's expected to occur next Wednesday.

Linehan has argued that the proposal would bring tax relief to most Nebraskans, help address the challenge of building the state's workforce and attract more businesses to the state.

The bill would incrementally reduce the 6.84% individual income tax rate currently in effect to 5.84% percent by 2025, phasing the cut in along with a reduced corporate income tax rate that would drop to 5.84% a year later.

A pending motion by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha to return the bill to committee for more consideration was rejected on a 2-39 vote.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

