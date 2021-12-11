 Skip to main content
OpenSky names new executive director
OpenSky names new executive director

Rebecca Firestone

Rebecca Firestone has been named OpenSky Policy Institute’s new executive director.

Rebecca Firestone has been named OpenSky Policy Institute’s new executive director following a three-month national search.

Firestone comes from a senior role in research and evaluation at the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and previously worked with the nonprofit Population Services International while teaching at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health in Washington, D.C.

Firestone’s research expertise and her passion for advancing policies backed by solid data and analysis make her an ideal fit to be OpenSky’s next director, said Kathy Campbell, president of the OpenSky Board of Directors, in a news release.

Firestone — whose research has largely focused on public health issues — has a doctorate in social epidemiology from the Harvard University School of Public Health; a master's of public health from the University of Washington; and bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Asian studies from Vassar College.

She will start at OpenSky on Jan. 4.

Fry, who started OpenSky in 2011, will serve as a consultant to help with the leadership transition.

OpenSky describes itself as a nonpartisan organization dedicated to fiscal research and analysis.

