One of 10 Nebraska-approved hemp crops was destroyed last month after tests reveal too much THC

The department agreed, and the new collection of samples was done Nov. 13. The sample results were delayed while the lab waited for the Courtneys to pay the lab fee, which family member Steve Johansen said was done out-of-state and cost $1,000.

The second sampling, Kamm said, showed one sample at 0.496% THC, and the other at 0.38% THC. The legal limit is 0.3% or lower.

The department ordered the destruction of the crop and staff was present Nov. 26 when the growers shredded it, Kamm said.

Johansen said the family spent hundreds of hours on the crop and made some mistakes it will never make again. He said when a crop is nearing harvest, and the THC is increasing as the oil content is getting higher, it needs to be tested one to three times a week. Testing is more limited and much more expensive with the Nebraska department, he said.

"It was an excellent crop. It was beautiful," he said. "But it is what it is. ... And today's another day and I have to worry about today and tomorrow."

CBD seeds can cost upward of $5 a seed, but the department would not allow the family to keep the seed produced, even though it contains no THC, Johansen said.