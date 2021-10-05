'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity': Senators consider how to spend federal pandemic money in Nebraska

And it's a chance to direct some of the funding to assist "parts of our state that are losing population" by providing them with some "opportunities for growth," Wishart said.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha told the committee that the infusion of federal dollars, which need to be spent by 2026, provides "a great opportunity for the state to rethink its approach to economic development."

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, said Gov. Pete Ricketts will present his own ideas for expenditure of the federal funding to the Legislature in the form of a bill next year.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln suggested the money can be used to develop tourism, recreation and water resources across the state.

Hilgers is chairman of the Legislature's adventurously named STAR WARS Committee, an amended designation of the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resources Sustainability Committee.

The committee is studying developmental opportunities along the Platte River, at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala, at Lewis and Clark Lake along the border with South Dakota and at Niobrara State Park in the northeast corner of the state.