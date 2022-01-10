Once dead, convention of states proposal passes first-round test

Supporters said constitutional amendments are necessary to rein in out-of-control spending that has grown the country’s debt as well as the deficit. Halloran, a Republican, laid blame at the feet of presidents dating back to George W. Bush.

“The debt clock is ticking,” he said, referring to the U.S. Debt Clock, which puts the national debt at nearly $30 trillion, equal to about $89,000 for every person in the country.

While a constitutional amendment could erect guardrails for federal spending and limit the government’s authority to spend, opponents said Halloran’s resolution left room for delegates to interpret intent.

Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen said the language in LR14 was too broad, potentially allowing a convention of states to interpret the call to “limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government” as anything up to the elimination of Congress.

Other senators who signaled opposition to the resolution also said reasonable people could disagree about what the resolution was actually calling for, and noted the convention could go further than intended.

Halloran said the Constitution was clear on the process, however.