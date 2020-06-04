Omaha will have curfew again Friday and Saturday
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Omaha will have curfew again Friday and Saturday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
America Protests Nebraska

Tyreece Johnson of Omaha and dozens of other people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner. 

 Anna Reed, Omaha World-Herald

Mayor Jean Stothert is reinstating Omaha's curfew for Friday and Saturday nights.

The curfew will be in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days.

The curfew was announced Thursday by the mayor, based on the recommendation of Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.

The announcement came as protesters planned new demonstrations around the city this weekend. Omaha police are aware of five events planned for Friday and a large gathering on Saturday with 4,000 participants expected, the Mayor's Office said in a press release.

"This is unfortunate but necessary," Stothert said. "We will continue to encourage and support peaceful protests, but we must also take proactive steps to reduce risk to everyone — the participants, the public and first responders."

Lincoln's Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird instituted a curfew on Sunday and Monday nights, but has not called for one since as protests have been mostly peaceful.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News