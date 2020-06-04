Omaha will have curfew again Friday and Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Jean Stothert is reinstating Omaha's curfew for Friday and Saturday nights.

The curfew will be in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days.

The curfew was announced Thursday by the mayor, based on the recommendation of Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.

The announcement came as protesters planned new demonstrations around the city this weekend. Omaha police are aware of five events planned for Friday and a large gathering on Saturday with 4,000 participants expected, the Mayor's Office said in a press release.

"This is unfortunate but necessary," Stothert said. "We will continue to encourage and support peaceful protests, but we must also take proactive steps to reduce risk to everyone — the participants, the public and first responders."

Lincoln's Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird instituted a curfew on Sunday and Monday nights, but has not called for one since as protests have been mostly peaceful.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0