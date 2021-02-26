Omaha senator renews effort to prohibit employment discrimination for LGBT individuals

Business leaders, including the Lincoln and Omaha chambers of commerce, as well as professional groups, said they supported LB120 because it would help create a more inclusive and diverse workforce in the state.

Other supporters told the committee of their experiences being fired after employers learned of their sexual preference.

Ralph Kellogg said he was regularly promoted and given positive performance reviews at the Lincoln financial firm he worked at until his supervisor called his home and spoke with his partner, who is now his husband.

"Shortly thereafter, I fell in standing very quickly," he said, telling the committee he lost out on projects and was passed over for promotion.

Eventually, the manager told him he wasn't a good fit for the organization.

"At no time have I run into an LGBTQA person coming into the organization say they wanted to be treated differently," Kellogg said. "LGBTQA people want to be treated fairly, without the crux of their identity or orientation being called into question."

Lucas Peterson said he was fired by his employer "for being honest" about who he was after joining the Gay Straight Alliance at Doane University.