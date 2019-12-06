Omaha senator: Abortion reversal bill must be repealed

As required by the law, Nebraska HHS put a statement on its website with information about the possibility of a viable pregnancy after taking mifepristone. It says:

"Research indicates that mifepristone alone is not always effective at ending a pregnancy. You may still have a viable pregnancy after taking mifepristone. If you change your mind and want to continue your pregnancy after taking mifepristone, it may not be too late.

If you have taken a dose of mifepristone and are having second thoughts, the following resources are available to you to help you find medical assistance:

Abortion pill reversal hotline*: (877) 558-0333."

The phone number is to the Option Line sponsored by Heartbeat International, a anti-abortion, pregnancy help organization. The hotline gives the contact information of someone seeking abortion reversal to an on-call nurse, who will then call the person back to tell them about the process and where to go to stop the abortion.

The nurse who is in charge of the abortion pill reversal did not immediately return a call on Friday seeking comment on the "Obstetrics and Gynecology" trial report.

Sen. Joni Albrecht, who sponsored Nebraska's bill, was in meetings and a hearing Friday afternoon and did not immediately return a call seeking her response.

