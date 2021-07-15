Omaha Sen. Brett Lindstrom joins GOP gubernatorial race

In a Republican contest that is likely to find both Pillen and Herbster generously funded, Lindstrom said he will be able to be financially competitive.

"Definitely," he said in answer to a question during a telephone interview.

"We're closing in on seven figures. We'll definitely be competitive on the financial side."

Lindstrom will launch an opening campaign tour that starts in Lincoln and stretches westward to Scottsbluff and later north to Wayne and Winnebago.

"We're going to be everywhere during the next 10 months," he said.

Lindstrom described himself as "a committed fiscal conservative" and said he has been a state senator who gained passage of legislation to make college more affordable, defended the unborn and "led the fight against the opiod epidemic." He said he is "staunchly pro-Second Amendment."

"Unfortunately now, Joe Biden and 'the woke left' are targeting all the good work we have done in Nebraska," he said.

"The left wants to defund our police, raise our taxes and take away our constitutional rights.

"I simply can't sit on the sidelines and watch them spend our country out of existence.