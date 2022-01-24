Omaha-Sarpy County casino battle lands in Legislature's hands

A battle over the proposed location of a casino in Sarpy County that would compete with a major casino project in Omaha dominated a legislative hearing Monday on provisions that would govern Nebraska's voter-approved authorization of casinos at horse race tracks.

"Our goal is to create a powerhouse to compete with three Iowa casinos" just across the Missouri River, Lance Morgan, president and CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., told the Legislature's General Affairs Committee.

But if there is a competing casino in Sarpy County, he said, Ho-Chunk would reduce its Douglas County casino proposal by $100 million and 300 jobs.

The number of proposed slot machines probably would be reduced from 1,700 to 1,000 or less, Morgan said.

"The Ponca Tribe is waiting to see what happens," he said.

"We're fighting against very strong companies across the river."

Monday's battle erupted during a hearing on LB876, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, that would help implement the casino gambling authorization.

Included in the proposal was an amendment to extend the proposed distance requirement between casinos from 50 miles to 75 miles.