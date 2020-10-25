Omaha civic leader David Karnes, briefly a U.S. senator, dies at age 71

“He knew what he was doing,” Boyle said. “Party never came into anything when he was dealing with me. He was just a down-to-earth, nice guy.”

Numerous other elected officials in the state joined in praise of Karnes.

“Dave was a great man who tirelessly served Nebraskans,” said U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse. “His work in Washington and here at home helped so many folks across our state. His selflessness and hard work made Nebraska proud.”

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend, former U.S. Senator Dave Karnes," said Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. "After his time in public office, Dave continued to serve Nebraska in so many positive and constructive ways. He was especially devoted to his beautiful family. May he rest in peace."

“Nebraskans admired Senator Karnes’ dedicated service and his commitment to our state and his community," said Sen. Deb Fischer. "I always appreciated his support and was honored to have him escort me on the floor of the U.S. Senate when I was sworn in for my first term. I will miss conversations with my good friend. My condolences go out to his wife Kris, his children, and his family as they mourn this difficult loss.”