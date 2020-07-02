Offutt runway construction moves ahead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A contract for the long-delayed construction of a new runway at Offutt Air Force Base has been awarded, Sen. Deb Fischer said Thursday.

"It is the culmination of years of tenacious work and cooperation to make sure this critical project could happen," Fischer said in making the announcement that Gilbane Federal of Concord, California, will build the new runway.

When construction begins, Offutt aircraft will begin a year's operation at the Lincoln Airport while the new runway is constructed.

Offutt is home to the 55th Wing, which conducts intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic attack missions.

“Offutt Air Force Base is one of our state’s largest employers, and it is key to growing Nebraska,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “Completing this critical runway reconstruction project helps ensure that the base continues to grow our state for many years to come.”

The new runway has been a high priority for Nebraska's congressional delegation as they sought assured protection for continued location of the 55th Wing and its 7,000 military and civilian employees at Offutt.

"Today's announcement of a contract award is exciting news for Offutt Air Force Base, the state of Nebraska and our nation," Fischer said.