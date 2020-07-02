Offutt runway construction moves ahead

A contract for the long-delayed construction of a new runway at Offutt Air Force Base has been awarded, Sen. Deb Fischer said Thursday.
"It is the culmination of years of tenacious work and cooperation to make sure this critical project could happen," Fischer said in making the announcement that Gilbane Federal of Concord, California, will build the new runway.
When construction begins, Offutt aircraft will begin a year's operation at the Lincoln Airport while the new runway is constructed.
Offutt is home to the 55th Wing, which conducts intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic attack missions.
“Offutt Air Force Base is one of our state’s largest employers, and it is key to growing Nebraska,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “Completing this critical runway reconstruction project helps ensure that the base continues to grow our state for many years to come.”
The new runway has been a high priority for Nebraska's congressional delegation as they sought assured protection for continued location of the 55th Wing and its 7,000 military and civilian employees at Offutt.
"Today's announcement of a contract award is exciting news for Offutt Air Force Base, the state of Nebraska and our nation," Fischer said.
"I'm proud to see this positive movement toward a new runway for Offutt that will serve our airmen in the future," she said.
Fischer is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
The contract was awarded by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, which will oversee the construction project along with the 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron.
It's unclear when construction might start, although in September 2019 construction was pushed back 10 months to October of this year with officials saying weather was to blame.
