NU, state colleges make the case for more state funding

Nebraska's public higher education systems made their pitches to the Legislature's Appropriations Committee on Tuesday for more state funding to support students and operations.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said the system enrolling 52,000 students made the decision to focus on "affordability and accessibility for everybody" after the coronavirus pandemic threw plans into disarray last year.

As it absorbed revenue losses, Carter said NU also looked for ways it could help students and their families, ultimately deciding to freeze tuition for two years and waive tuition costs for students from median-income households.

Those decisions came at a price, however, and are baked into a total of $43 million NU is seeking to cut from its budget across each of its four campuses over the next three years.

To help offset the cost, NU asked the state for 2% more in state appropriations in each of the next two years, amounting to about $12.5 million more per year.

"I wanted to come here being as modest and conservative on our budget increase as possible," Carter said.

The increase would also fund salary increases to NU faculty and staff.