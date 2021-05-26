NU secures $400M in financing to begin renovating, replacing aging facilities

“We really couldn’t ask for a better opportunity, as far as for what interest rates are,” he said. “We were pushing to get the legislation done this session so we could go to work. The whole goal was to get this deal done as quickly as we could to lock in rates.”

With financing in hand, NU will begin acting on priorities developed by campus leadership teams to tear down and replace aging facilities or renovate buildings with new roof, window and HVAC systems in the next few years.

A total of 20 projects are slated for “major building improvements,” according to a preliminary list used for internal discussions that was shared with the Journal Star.

The Westbrook Music Building at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is slated for a $75 million replacement, while the Neihardt Complex, Architecture Hall, Kimball Hall and Pershing Military & Naval Sciences Building are all slated for multimillion-dollar upgrades under the draft plan.

Other UNL projects listed include renovations to Morrill Hall, Bessey Hall, Andrews Hall and the Canfield Administration Building; and HVAC, electrical, plumbing and fire safety system improvements across the campus.