NU asks state lawmakers for help addressing '$800M challenge' of aging buildings

Regent Bob Phares told the committee deferred maintenance and ensuring NU is maximizing its investment has been an issue regents have been wrestling with since he first joined the board in 2006.

"The administration has done good work, but it is clear to me after 15 years that we are not going to solve this problem without a new, bolder, longer-term plan," Phares said.

LB588 would be a "win" for NU students and Nebraska taxpayers, while making the university accountable for how the money is spent, he added.

Regent Roni Miller, the student body president at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the look and feel of campus buildings are a major factor for many young people deciding where to go to college.

"When a student visits a campus, they want to see where they will be living, taking classes, studying and meeting friends," she said. "They want to know that buildings are accessible and safe, they want to see facilities that match the world-class education they have been promised."

Miller, a Spanish and political science major from Crete, told lawmakers their support of LB588 "is a smart investment" that would send a strong signal to students about state support for NU.