'Not for party, but for people': Groups ask senators to remove partisanship from redistricting

A key element of the evolving plan would be to eliminate the ability of the full Legislature to amend boundaries agreed to by the redistricting committee following public hearings in all three congressional districts. The full Legislature must adopt a final set of boundaries.

Among organizations lining up in support of the plan were the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, Common Cause Nebraska, ACLU Nebraska and Civic Nebraska.

"We want the nonpartisan aspect of the Legislature reflected in redistricting," said former Sen. Danielle Conrad, executive director of ACLU Nebraska.

The League of Women Voters urged senators to recognize that not all Nebraskans are either Republicans or Democrats, with 20% registered as nonpartisans, when they consider their redistricting responsibilities.

Preston Love Jr. of Omaha, speaking for Black Votes Matter, said redistricting lines should be drawn "not for party, but for people."

This year's redistricting task is likely to be delayed until a special session of the Legislature, perhaps in October, because final 2020 U.S. census figures are not expected to be available until the end of September.