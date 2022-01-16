No site selected, but image of proposed lake fits like puzzle piece between Gretna and Ashland

The distinctive curve of the Platte River in an artist's imagining of what a 7-mile-long lake between Lincoln and Omaha would look like was a good clue.
So, too, was a road leading into a marina at the reservoir proposed by the Legislature's STAR WARS Committee as one of $200 million in water development projects the state could fund with federal pandemic money.
At his home in Springfield, Larry Stolzer downloaded an aerial view of the proposed lake development and fired up free-to-use mapping software he's used for years for his other hobby — storm chasing.
"I've been making digital maps long before Google Maps came around," Stolzer said in a phone interview.
Stolzer marked points on the image used by the legislative committee to announce the project and overlaid it on a geographic information system map showing existing roads in Nebraska.
Like putting tracing paper over a map, the GIS software went to work connecting the points on the image to points on the existing road map.
"The software matches the point on the image to the point on the map, and twists and alters the image so it fits," he said. "When I let (the software) do its thing, you can see how it matches."
Stolzer's final result was a rendering showing a lake on the eastern side of the Platte River across from the Nebraska National Guard's Camp Ashland, and west of Gretna, centered on Linoma Beach.
Interstate 80, which skirts the southern tip of the proposed lake, aligns perfectly, as do several county roads, which would potentially serve as entrances to lakefront properties envisioned as part of an effort to draw tourism and recreation to the state.
The proposed new lake would be 4,000 acres in size, making it slightly larger than 3,600-acre Lake Okoboji in Iowa, a popular vacation and recreation destination for Nebraskans.
Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who championed the STAR WARS Committee and serves as a member, said the artist's rendering provided by the Omaha engineering company HDR was not meant to convey exactly where the lake would be situated.
"We've identified locations we think would work, and we think would fit our criteria," Hilgers said, adding no action has been taken to acquire the land needed to move forward on the project.
But Hilgers is happy to see the project getting buzz across eastern Nebraska.
"I've seen some good guesses, and I've seen some bad guesses," the second-term senator said.
Without identifying a specific location, a bill introduced by Hilgers and co-signed by other STAR WARS Committee members last week provides further clues as to the potential areas being sought for the project.
According to the Lake Development Act (LB1023), the STAR WARS Committee has identified "potential opportunities within the floodway near the Platte River" in Sarpy County.
The proposed lake would need to be built without having to dam the Platte River, nor could it have a negative impact on communities such as Ashland, the bill states.
"Such a lake would provide quality water, flood control and public recreational opportunities that would benefit generations of Nebraskans," the STAR WARS Committee wrote in the legislation, "similar to the recreational opportunities provided by Lake McConaughy, Lewis and Clark Lake, and Eugene T. Mahoney State Park."
The legislation, which hasn't been set for a hearing, would grant the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources authority to buy, sell or lease land for the project.
"We want to do this without eminent domain," Hilgers said. "That's the whole goal, and we think we can, given the places we're looking."
The bill also allows the state to hire private contractors, work with natural resource districts and enter into public-private partnerships to see the Lake Development Act through.
As it moves forward, Hilgers said the committee wants to be sensitive to any existing residential or commercial developments, as well as to infrastructure in the area, while offering as much transparency as it can.
Under Stolzer's map — the hobbyist says his rendition was a "best guess" based on the images provided at a news conference last week — the state would need to reroute the two-lane U.S. 6 between Gretna and Ashland.
A BNSF Railway line that carries 50 trains per day between Lincoln and Omaha would also potentially have to be diverted, if that site is selected.
The City of Lincoln, which gets its drinking water from the aquifer that runs underneath the Platte River near Interstate 80, is also keeping a close eye on the project, as is Omaha's Metropolitan Utilities District.
At a hearing last September, Liz Elliott, director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, asked the legislative committee to be mindful of the capital city's well fields.
"What may seem like a minimal impact may greatly reduce the water resources for residents of Lincoln and could have significant financial impacts," Elliott said.
In a statement Friday, Elliott said protecting Lincoln's water resources remains a top priority for the city.
"When the location and more details are announced, we will conduct further research on this proposal's potential effects for the Lincoln community," Elliott said.
Hilgers said the STAR WARS Committee — which includes two senators representing Lincoln, the other being Sen. Anna Wishart — has and will continue to discuss the project with officials from Lincoln and Omaha, as well as Ashland and natural resources districts.
"The goal here is to have a win-win-win for everyone," Hilgers said. "We won't be pushing it if we think it's going to negatively impact the City of Lincoln's water supply. We don't want to limit Lincoln's growth to do this project."
The committee will operate transparently in order to "answer every question and do its diligence" before any land is purchased or ground is broken, Hilgers said.
"If we do this the right way, I think we can have a transformative project for the state."
