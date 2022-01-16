No site selected, but image of proposed lake fits like puzzle piece between Gretna and Ashland

Without identifying a specific location, a bill introduced by Hilgers and co-signed by other STAR WARS Committee members last week provides further clues as to the potential areas being sought for the project.

According to the Lake Development Act (LB1023), the STAR WARS Committee has identified "potential opportunities within the floodway near the Platte River" in Sarpy County.

The proposed lake would need to be built without having to dam the Platte River, nor could it have a negative impact on communities such as Ashland, the bill states.

"Such a lake would provide quality water, flood control and public recreational opportunities that would benefit generations of Nebraskans," the STAR WARS Committee wrote in the legislation, "similar to the recreational opportunities provided by Lake McConaughy, Lewis and Clark Lake, and Eugene T. Mahoney State Park."

The legislation, which hasn't been set for a hearing, would grant the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources authority to buy, sell or lease land for the project.

"We want to do this without eminent domain," Hilgers said. "That's the whole goal, and we think we can, given the places we're looking."