No pardon for Starkweather accomplice who sought to clear her name

The former girlfriend who accompanied infamous Nebraska killer Charlie Starkweather was denied a pardon on Tuesday.

Caril Ann Clair, formerly Caril Ann Fugate, asked for a pardon for a first-degree murder and felony robbery charge for which she was convicted 61 years ago along with Starkweather.

Clair, 76, of Michigan, has been considering applying for the pardon since 2014.

Her pardon application, first filed in 2017, was considered by the Nebraska Pardons Board Tuesday afternoon.

Liza Ward, the granddaughter of two of Starkweather's victims, C. Lauer and Clara Ward, made the trip from Massachusetts to Nebraska for Tuesday's hearing. She said at a news conference on Monday that after researching the case, she determined that Clair was not guilty of the murders, but a victim herself.

There was so much fear surrounding the crime, Ward said, that people could not look at it objectively.

Clair said in her application that as a 14-year-old she was abducted and held captive by Starkweather.

"I was terrified and did whatever he wanted me to, as he told me his gang had my family held hostage and they would be murdered if I didn't do what he said," she wrote in the application.