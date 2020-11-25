No Christmas tree at state Capitol this year

The holidays at the state Capitol will be a little less bright this year.
In light of the pandemic, there will be no Christmas tree installed and decorated in the Capitol Rotunda, according to the Office of the Capitol Commission.
The annual lighting ceremony and tuba carols concert had already been canceled.
THE 2019 CAPITOL CHRISTMAS TREE
