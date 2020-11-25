 Skip to main content
No Christmas tree at state Capitol this year
No Christmas tree at state Capitol this year

Capitol Christmas tree

T.K., an electrician for the state of Nebraska, attaches the star to the top of the Capitol Christmas tree in the Rotunda of the Capitol in 2019.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The holidays at the state Capitol will be a little less bright this year.

In light of the pandemic, there will be no Christmas tree installed and decorated in the Capitol Rotunda, according to the Office of the Capitol Commission.

The annual lighting ceremony and tuba carols concert had already been canceled.

