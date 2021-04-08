Nine senators named to child welfare investigative committee

The Legislature's executive board on Thursday appointed nine members of a special investigative committee to probe the state's troubled child welfare services in eastern Nebraska.
The board delayed action on a proposal (LR18CA) to seek a vote of the people in 2022 on a constitutional amendment to allow senators to serve three consecutive four-year terms, extending the current two-term limit, until clarifying language can be crafted.
That proposal, introduced by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, would be amended to make certain it would not apply to current members of the Legislature, who are limited to two consecutive terms, or to new senators who are elected in 2022.
Supporters of the three-term limit have argued that such a change would serve the public interest by allowing senators to accumulate more institutional knowledge and be more effective in representing their constituents and the state.
Members of four legislative committees were named to the special committee that will investigate a five-year state contract with Saint Francis Ministries of Salina, Kansas, which originally appeared to have been substantially underbid, along with its accompanying negative impact on child welfare services in the Omaha area.
The lineup: John Arch of LaVista and Dave Murman of Glenvil, Health and Human Services Committee; Matt Hansen of Lincoln and Rita Sanders of Bellevue, Government and Military Affairs Committee; Mark Kolterman of Seward and Robert Clements of Elmwood, Appropriations Committee; Suzanne Geist of Lincoln and Terrell McKinney of Omaha, Judiciary Committee; at-large, Justin Wayne of Omaha.
Creation of the special investigatory committee, proposed by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, was earlier authorized by the Legislature on a 40-6 vote.
Her resolution centered on "the quality of care and related staffing issues" along with an examination of what Cavanaugh has described as questions about "how the fraudulent bid by Saint Francis Ministries made it through the Department of Administrative Services procurement process."
The state signed a $197 million, five-year contract that subsequently was increased by 55 percent in terms of monthly payments. The original contract was about 40 percent lower in cost than the bid by the previous provider.
In other action, the executive board appointed members of a Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center special oversight committee, effectively extending the life of a special committee that was created by the Legislature in 2020.
Meet the state senators making laws in 2021
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe Sr.
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon