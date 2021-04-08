Nine senators named to child welfare investigative committee

The Legislature's executive board on Thursday appointed nine members of a special investigative committee to probe the state's troubled child welfare services in eastern Nebraska.

The board delayed action on a proposal (LR18CA) to seek a vote of the people in 2022 on a constitutional amendment to allow senators to serve three consecutive four-year terms, extending the current two-term limit, until clarifying language can be crafted.

That proposal, introduced by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, would be amended to make certain it would not apply to current members of the Legislature, who are limited to two consecutive terms, or to new senators who are elected in 2022.

Supporters of the three-term limit have argued that such a change would serve the public interest by allowing senators to accumulate more institutional knowledge and be more effective in representing their constituents and the state.

Members of four legislative committees were named to the special committee that will investigate a five-year state contract with Saint Francis Ministries of Salina, Kansas, which originally appeared to have been substantially underbid, along with its accompanying negative impact on child welfare services in the Omaha area.