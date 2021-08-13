New statewide organization spurs clean energy development

A new statewide organization formed to promote clean energy in Nebraska issued a call this week for wind and solar energy development that will attract jobs and power economic development in the state.

"Historically, Nebraska is not an energy producer," Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said in announcing formation of Renew Nebraska, an organization that he will co-chair.

"We are, however, a wind and solar state, and embracing our clean energy potential creates economic opportunities we've never realized in rural Nebraska."

Norfolk and northeast Nebraska already are "living proof of clean energy's real-life benefits," Moenning said.

"The industry is creating new jobs in our region, both during project construction and for operations technicians, new farm income from land leases and new tax revenues for counties and school districts."

Clean energy is also attracting new business investment in the corporate marketplace, Moenning said.

"Companies like Facebook, Target, Pepsi, Hormel and Smucker's are driving the demand for new clean energy generation in Nebraska -- to the tune of $4 billion of capital investment from new development in recent years."