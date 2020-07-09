New state prison could cost up to $750M over 30 years, companies say

Frakes speculated the cost of the new prison could be in the $200 million range, or higher, and include some combination of medium- and maximum-custody beds. It eventually could be expanded, if needed, to 3,200 beds.

Frakes originally said land for the prison could be purchased between Lincoln and Omaha, but later mentioned the department owns land in Lincoln near its other prisons. The request for information said a suitable site for a new facility would be approximately 320 acres in a location that has expansion capabilities with sufficient buffer areas.

One company, GEO Group of Florida, said 320 acres for an 1,800-bed facility seemed excessive.

GEO said it has developed multiple projects with 1,000- to 3,000-bed facilities on 100- to 150-acre sites. Other site-specific factors that would affect the acreage requirements are environmental issues, storm drainage requirements and utility infrastructure.

A 1,200-bed facility, including the purchase of 200 acres of land, would range in price from $100 million to $115 million, the company said, including land, design, construction and related financing costs.