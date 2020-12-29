 Skip to main content
New specialty license plates will benefit program to help veterans adopt pets
The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs is launching a new “Vets Get Pets” program to help pay veterans’ animal adoption fees through the sale of special license plates.

Starting Jan. 1, the new license plate design will be available for all Nebraska drivers, not just veterans, to purchase. The $5 cost for the alphanumeric version or $40 for custom message plates will be used to fund an adoption fee reimbursement program for veterans, which will launch July 1, pending sufficient plate sales.

“Our agency is very excited about the ‘Vets Get Pets’ program and the opportunity to provide a new service for our state’s veterans,” Veterans Affairs Director John Hilgert said in a news release.

“As an adopted pet owner myself, I can speak to the joy animals bring to our lives, and multiple studies have illustrated the value of animal companions, particularly in dealing with PTSD. This will be a great service for our veterans and an opportunity for our citizens to support them.”

Bighorn sheep, sandhill crane and turtle ready to debut on specialty plates

The “Vets Get Pets” specialty plates can be purchased through dmv.nebraska.gov. Veterans who have registered with the Nebraska Veterans' Registry can apply to have up to $350 of pet adoption fee costs reimbursed through the program. More: veterans.nebraska.gov/vetsgetpets.

The new plates are among several specialty plates debuting in 2021, including several wildlife conservation options and plates that will benefit prostate awareness and childhood cancer funding.

