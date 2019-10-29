The Lancaster County Board on Tuesday approved an agreement with the state to house some youths in a secure portion of the county's youth services center.
Both boys and girls sent by judges to Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers who have more serious behavior and mental health issues could be sent to the Lincoln youth center beginning in January.
The agreement includes a lease of the property for five years, with an option for another five years after that. Rent on 18,137 square feet will start at $352,946 annually, and will go up 2% in each subsequent lease year. If the lease is renewed another five years, rent beginning in the fifth year will be $389,583 and up to $421,697 by the 10th year.
Most of the Lancaster County youth that were sent to Kearney or Geneva treatment facilities come through the Lincoln center at one time or another, said Director Sheli Schindler, and are familiar with it.
It is an up-to-date facility that has standards for movement and sight, program space and bright light.
"Our facility looks like a school," she said. "We have a facility that allows us to do the work we want to do."
She said this contract with the state is an opportunity to use the space there that is not being used, in part because of initiatives that seek to reduce the number of youths being unnecessarily or inappropriately detained and decrease disproportionate minority confinement and contact with the juvenile justice system.
As a taxpayer, Schindler said, "I personally think this is a fiscally responsible approach."
The board approved the agreement on a 4-0 vote.
Some child advocates have been skeptical about the need for another "lockup" for youths in the juvenile justice system, but Bo Botelho, attorney and chief operations officer for the Department of Health and Human Services, said it is not a lockup.
"This is just another location for the YRTC," Boltelho said. "They've been committed by the courts and they're there to receive care. It's rehabilitation."
Not a lot has to be changed in the facility to allow for treatment of the YRTC kids, he said. It's modern and it's been well maintained. The pod just needs some modification to make it more accommodating to the state's program needs.
The pod is rimmed with single bedrooms on three sides with a common area and outdoor recreation area.
Staff at the YRTC facility there will be state workers. There will be no mingling of the county and state youths.
Schindler said the state has some exciting program models that officials are looking to implement.
Botelho said the youths that will be sent to the Lincoln facility have higher needs for acute care, and the lease with the Lancaster County center will allow for more attention and resources to address the needs of this smaller group who will benefit from more intensive treatment and interaction with staff.
"These kids come to us with a really tough life behind them. It takes work to undo that," he said. "We try to give them the opportunity to work through the issues they have."
In Lincoln, they will have single rooms rather than be in dorm areas as some have been in Geneva or Kearney.