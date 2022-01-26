New school funding proposal encounters Omaha, ag opposition

A legislative proposal to rely on a half-cent of current sales tax revenue matched by state appropriations to help fund local schools ran into a variety of opposition Wednesday from agricultural organizations and the superintendent of Omaha Public Schools.

The bill (LB891), introduced by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, is viewed as a companion funding mechanism for LB890, sponsored by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, a bill designed to increase state funding support for K-12 schools.

While spokespersons for a number of smaller Nebraska schools supported Lindstrom's proposal, Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan told the Revenue Committee that she is concerned that the plan might divert funding away from "districts with greater needs" like the Omaha schools.

It's understandable that some school officials may be skeptical that the state would fully maintain its funding commitment, she said.

Monty Stoddard of Harrisburg, speaking for Nebraska Cattlemen and a host of allied agricultural organizations, said they could not support the bill because of a provision that would repurpose the Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act to fund property tax relief through the school aid formula rather than serve as an income tax credit.