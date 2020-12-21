New prison could cost $230 million to build under just released proposal

A new 1,500 bed prison could be operating as soon as 2026 if the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services can get the nod and the money from the state Legislature.
Director Scott Frakes announced on Monday the progress on the proposal to build more prison beds to ease overcrowding in the Nebraska system, which is among the most crowded in the country.
He and Gov. Pete Ricketts would have to convince the Appropriations Committee and then the rest of the Legislature to OK the $230 million plus $34 million in maintenance it would take to build the prison in the next six years.
Frakes said the proposal has shifted from a public and private lease-purchase plan to a state-funded option because of the much higher lease-purchase cost, which could reach more than $700 million over the next 30 years.
Frakes laid out the need and plan on Monday for the approximately 450,000 square-foot prison, which most likely would be built somewhere in or around the Lincoln or Omaha area. It would house about 400 maximum security, 512 medium security and 600 minimum security prisoners in a complex on about 100 to 160 acres.
Along with that, the department could repurpose other existing prisons, including Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, which would become a 960-bed medium security prison; the Nebraska State Penitentiary, which would be a minimum security prison for about 950, and the Work Ethic Camp in McCook that could become a 200-bed community corrections center.
The $230 million cost of the new prison would include the land and construction, Frakes said. The $34 million in maintenance costs could be reduced to about $14.5 million by repurposing other prisons, Frakes told reporters. That would be in 2020 dollars.
He explained the need for the prison saying that although the inmate population went down to about 5,250 this summer because of COVID-19, it has already started a slight increase again. The forecast is for a total population of close to 6,500 by 2025.
This is a developing story. Return to JournalStar.com for updates.
