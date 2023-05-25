Share this article paywall-free.
Gov. Jim Pillen will name a new adjutant general on Friday to succeed Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who is retiring as commander of the Nebraska National Guard.
Bohac has led the Guard since July of 2013.
Pillen has scheduled a news conference at the Capitol to make the announcement.
The change of command will be effective in July.
Top Journal Star photos for May 2023
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.