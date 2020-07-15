You are the owner of this article.
New Nebraska coronavirus response website unveiled
New Nebraska coronavirus response website unveiled

Gov. Pete Ricketts launched a new website on Wednesday that will track the state's ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The website at coronavirus.nebraska.gov will provide updates featuring information about the state's plans for coronavirus relief funding along with links to key public health and virus testing information.

Updates to the site are planned on a regular basis as the state continues to disperse virus response funding.

The federal government is providing $1.08 billion to aid the state in responding to the impact of the virus. 

