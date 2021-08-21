New Nebraska broadband map aims to plot course to better coverage

He employs eight people at Victory Too, and they often spend a big chunk of time every day waiting for things to load, sapping productivity.

The lost time could cost Burger as much as $6,000 a year in wages, he said.

While work in Nebraska has focused on improvements, and the state used some CARES Act funds to shore up rural broadband, the ideal solution would be to have fiber-optic internet to every home, Bliss said.

But that's an uphill battle, said Christopher Mitchell, director of the community broadband networks program at the Institute for Local Self Reliance.

“The challenge is that most Americans really only have the choice of getting service from the biggest internet companies," Mitchell said, which sets up functional monopolies in many areas of the country.

Local governments are closest to the problem, he noted, but many don't have the power to take on the massive corporations that control internet access.

On the state and federal levels, consumer protections on broadband have been similarly toothless, he said, because while providers have considerable funds and political power, there is no centralized lobbying group for rural internet consumers that has enough power to fight back.