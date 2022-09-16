New interim corrections director, fire marshal named by Ricketts

Two weeks after Nebraska's corrections director and fire marshal announced their imminent resignations, Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed interim replacements to lead both agencies after the current directors depart in October.

Diane Sabatka-Rine will replace Scott Frakes atop the state's Department of Correctional Services and Doug Hohbein will become Nebraska's interim Fire Marshal, replacing Chris Cantrell, the governor's office announced in a news release Friday afternoon.

Both incoming directors will serve for the remainder of Ricketts' term, which will officially end in January following November's gubernatorial election.

Sabatka-Rine's appointment represents a promotion for the 40-year veteran of the department she will take over Oct. 8.

With her promotion, Sabatka-Rine will become the first woman to lead the state's Department of Correctional Services, the history of which dates back to 1856.

A native of Nebraska and graduate of Wayne State College, she had been serving as the department's chief of operations — the second-in-command under Fakes — since 2018. In that role, she supervised the deputy directors overseeing prisons, programs, administrative services and industries within the department, according to the news release.

Sabatka-Rine has previously served as the warden of three corrections facilities, including the Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln Correctional Center and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

Come October, she will replace Frakes, who inherited a minefield of issues when he was tabbed to lead the department in 2015. He spent more than seven years battling overcrowding and high staff turnover, responding to two deadly riots on his watch and working to secure millions in funding for pay raises and construction.

Sabatka-Rine, in her interim time, will inherit different issues.

An annual report from the Office of Inspector General of Nebraska's Correctional System issued Thursday indicated that chronic staffing shortages and severe overcrowding have both eased, but health care staffing within the department has dipped to critically low levels.

At the fire marshal's office, Hohbein will also lead the agency where he has been second-in-command since 2018.

A Lincoln native who has worked in the agency since staring as a deputy fire marshal in Holdrege in 1985, Hohbein has been the Assistant State Fire Marshal for four years.

Hohbein, who earned a degree in fire protection technology from Southeast Community College, will take over for Cantrell atop the agency Oct. 15.