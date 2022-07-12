New GOP leaders declare support for Pillen, other nominees

Newly elected Nebraska Republican State Chairman Eric Underwood of Lincoln and his leadership team said Tuesday that they are committed to securing the election in November of GOP primary election nominees, specifically Jim Pillen.

"Make no mistake, the NEGOP remains committed to our Republican primary winners," the new party leaders stated in a news release.

Earlier in an interview with Ian Swanson on KFAB-AM, Underwood specifically declared "100% support for Jim Pillen as our next governor."

Pillen won the May 10 primary election in a hotly contested race that included Charles Herbster, the candidate who won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

In the news release, the new party leaders declared that "the top-down approach which has been successful is not as nimble or representative of all conservative Nebraskans from Omaha to Scottsbluff" as the new leadership model intends to be.

That may have been directed at the influence or control exercised by Gov. Pete Ricketts in leading the party.

"Everybody has a seat at this table," Underwood said in the radio interview.

But, he said, the new leadership elected at the party's state convention in Kearney on Saturday also expresses "100% support for Gov. Ricketts."

"We cannot fight among ourselves," he said.

"This was not a movement for or against any specific people or group, but rather a vote to fortify Republican platform ideas, conservative values, and a focus on performance over personalities in future county, state and national elections with a people-first, bottom-up approach," the GOP news release stated.

"Simply put, the delegates felt conservative Nebraskans and the NEGOP could operate more effectively with a people-first, bottom-up approach setting the conservative agenda, growing traditional values and building candidates that uphold those principles."

The party's new leadership "is here to elect conservative Republicans in November at all levels and well into the future and fight the radical left agenda growing in our state and in our nation," the statement declared.