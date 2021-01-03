New faces in the Legislature include some familiar ones

The 2021 legislative session convenes Wednesday with eight new senators, but several familiar faces, as three former senators return to the Capitol for new four-year terms.

Republicans hold a strong majority, with 32 of the 49 seats in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature.

Here's a look at the new class:

* John Cavanaugh replaces the term-limited Sen. Sara Howard representing District 9, which encompasses midtown Omaha. A public defender who has worked on local and national campaigns for Democratic politicians, Cavanaugh is the brother of Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who represents District 6.

* Terrell McKinney will become just the third person to represent Omaha’s District 11 since 1970. The registered Democrat, law student and wrestling coach will hold the seat being vacated by Sen. Ernie Chambers for a second time because of term limits.

* Eliot Bostar won a competitive race for the District 29 seat representing southeast Lincoln. A Democrat who runs conservation nonprofits, Bostar will take the seat being vacated by Sen. Kate Bolz, also a Democrat, who was forced out of the Legislature because of term limits.