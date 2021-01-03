New faces in the Legislature include some familiar ones

The 2021 legislative session convenes Wednesday with eight new senators, but several familiar faces, as three former senators return to the Capitol for new four-year terms.
Republicans hold a strong majority, with 32 of the 49 seats in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature.
Here's a look at the new class:
* John Cavanaugh replaces the term-limited Sen. Sara Howard representing District 9, which encompasses midtown Omaha. A public defender who has worked on local and national campaigns for Democratic politicians, Cavanaugh is the brother of Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, who represents District 6.
* Terrell McKinney will become just the third person to represent Omaha’s District 11 since 1970. The registered Democrat, law student and wrestling coach will hold the seat being vacated by Sen. Ernie Chambers for a second time because of term limits.
* Eliot Bostar won a competitive race for the District 29 seat representing southeast Lincoln. A Democrat who runs conservation nonprofits, Bostar will take the seat being vacated by Sen. Kate Bolz, also a Democrat, who was forced out of the Legislature because of term limits.
* Rita Sanders, a former mayor of Bellevue, will represent District 45, replacing term-limited Sen. Sue Crawford. Sanders, a Republican, owns a retirement home in Bellevue with her husband. District 45 encompasses east and south Bellevue, including Offutt Air Force Base.
* Jen Day of Gretna, a newcomer to elected office, defeated incumbent District 49 Sen. Andrew La Grone, an appointee of Gov. Pete Ricketts who sought a full term in the Legislature. The co-owner of a strength and fitness club in Omaha, Day is a registered Democrat.
Re-newbies
* Mike Flood represented District 19 from 2005-13, and served as Speaker of the Legislature from 2007-13, when he was term-limited. The Norfolk native runs Flood Communications, which operates a statewide network of broadcasts stations. A Republican, Flood will replace Speaker Jim Scheer.
* Rich Pahls will return to the Legislature representing District 31 in west Omaha, a seat he previously held from 2005-13. A former Millard Public Schools administrator, Pahls served two terms on the Omaha City Council before winning his old seat. The Republican will replace Sen. Rick Kolowski, a Democrat.
* Ray Aguilar was appointed to fill a vacancy in District 35 by Gov. Mike Johanns in 1999, and later went on to represent Grand Island for two terms before leaving the Legislature in 2008. Now retired, Aguilar, a Republican and the first Latino senator in Nebraska, defeated incumbent Sen. Dan Quick, a Democrat.
