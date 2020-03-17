You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New coronavirus cases in Knox, Sarpy counties bring Nebraska's total to 23
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

New coronavirus cases in Knox, Sarpy counties bring Nebraska's total to 23

Poll China Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

 HOGP

Two Nebraskans have been identified Tuesday as the state's 22nd and 23rd confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

One of the positive tests is a man from Knox County in his 30s. He had traveled to another state where community spread of COVID-19 has been reported, the North Central District Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon, adding that he is self-isolating at home.

Two businesses were named as potential low-risk exposure sites: Country Market in Bloomfield from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Sunday and Dollar General in Hooper from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

The Sarpy County resident who tested positive is also a man in his 30s. He had close contact with an out-of-state business traveler who has since tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, and has been self-isolating at home since Saturday.

The announcements followed the Douglas County Health Department's confirmation of three new cases of COVID-19.

Two were announced during a Monday news conference in Omaha. One is a man in his 20s who was in contact with another known case. The second is a man in his 30s who traveled to an area where COVID-19 is circulating and became ill after returning to Douglas County.

The third new case, announced Tuesday, is another man in his 30s who was exposed in another state where the coronavirus is known to be spreading.

The health department added some new Omaha sites as areas of potential low-risk community exposure:

Governor lowers public event limit to 10 people in Nebraska

* Prairie Life Center at 84th and Q streets on Saturday, 6-8 pm.

* Natural Grocers, 7831 Dodge St., on Thursday, 8-9 p.m., and the same location on Sunday, 2:45-3:15 p.m.

* Amateur Coffee, 3913 Cuming St., Friday, 8-8:30 a.m., and the same location on Saturday, 10-11:30 a.m.

If you visited those locations at the same time, you should self-monitor for symptoms of the disease including a fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing.

Lancaster County has not reported any confirmed cases. 

As of Tuesday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department was monitoring nine people due to their travel histories or potential exposure to the virus, and had recorded 31 negative test results. Three tests were pending results.

The department updated its guidance for public gatherings and events to no more than 10 people, which follows the most recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state.

The health department is not making decisions regarding canceling or postponing events but many organizers have made those decisions.

Guidance about events and for local businesses from the Nebraska Department of Health and Services can be found at health.lincoln.ne.gov (click on “latest local updates” and see the resource section). 

Currently, those who are sick and those who are at a higher risk for serious illness are urged to stay home and limit contact with others as much as possible.

Many local events have already been canceled or postponed. Residents planning to attend an event are advised to call ahead or visit the event website to check if it's still being held. The Journal Star also has a list of closings.

Douglas County had 19 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. There is one other confirmed case in Cass County.

A teenager from Crofton who had been in Lincoln at two girls basketball tournament games in late February was discharged Monday after testing negative on three tests for the virus.

Marcus closes its theaters; parking spaces designated for restaurants offering curbside pickup

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

View Comments
0
1
1
1
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News