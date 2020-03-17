New coronavirus cases in Knox, Sarpy counties bring Nebraska's total to 23

Two Nebraskans have been identified Tuesday as the state's 22nd and 23rd confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

One of the positive tests is a man from Knox County in his 30s. He had traveled to another state where community spread of COVID-19 has been reported, the North Central District Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon, adding that he is self-isolating at home.

Two businesses were named as potential low-risk exposure sites: Country Market in Bloomfield from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Sunday and Dollar General in Hooper from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

The Sarpy County resident who tested positive is also a man in his 30s. He had close contact with an out-of-state business traveler who has since tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, and has been self-isolating at home since Saturday.

The announcements followed the Douglas County Health Department's confirmation of three new cases of COVID-19.

Two were announced during a Monday news conference in Omaha. One is a man in his 20s who was in contact with another known case. The second is a man in his 30s who traveled to an area where COVID-19 is circulating and became ill after returning to Douglas County.