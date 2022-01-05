New bills: Senators provide lots of ideas on how to spend $1 billion in stimulus funds

Nebraska lawmakers are expected to spend much of the 60-day session deliberating how to spend more than $1 billion in federal stimulus money.

On the first day of the 2022 lawmaking session, senators began crowding around the funding spigot with their ideas of how to spend what some have called "once-in-a-lifetime" money.

The projects ranged from helping pay for new University of Nebraska facilities, providing grants to farmers and ranchers, retaining teachers and furthering cancer research.

Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who is running for the NU Board of Regents to represent western Nebraska, introduced a bill (LB703) appropriating $25 million in federal funds for an "agricultural innovation facility" to be built at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

That facility, which NU President Ted Carter said could become home to the National Center for Resilient and Regenerative Agriculture, if approved, would serve as a companion to a 100,000-square-foot U.S. Department of Agricultural Research Center approved by Congress.

Williams' bill stipulates the funds would not be appropriated unless NU provided a match, either from private donations or other sources.