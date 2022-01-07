New Bills: Proposal would strip Lincoln-Lancaster health department's ability to issue mandates independent of state

Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, who introduced the bill (LB859) along with nine co-sponsors, said his legislation would put the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on equal footing with the state's 15 other health districts.

"I don't think (the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department) should be treated any differently than any other health department," said Clements, a Republican whose District 2 now stretches into Lancaster County after lawmakers redrew political boundaries last fall.

"There's been a lot of people who didn't care for the decisions made by (the health department)," he added.

The measures implemented by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department have faced a handful of challenges in state and federal court, where business owners argued the department exceeded its authority.

Judges have been skeptical of those claims, however, noting state statute gives city-county health departments broad authority to act to prevent the spread of disease.