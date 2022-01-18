New Bills: Legislation introduced to help retain, recruit nurses to Nebraska

Stones said the severity of the virus has led many young nurses to witness more patients die in the last two years than she has seen in her 30-plus-year career, which has led to some nurses leaving the profession, further worsening the state’s lack of health care workers.

To begin addressing the projected shortage, a quartet of state senators plan to introduce legislation they say will help retain nurses currently working under dire circumstances, as well as recruit new nurses into the workforce.

“Our hospitals are only as strong as our team members, especially our frontline staff,” Nordquist said. “Inaction now will lead to a decade or more of chronic understaffing in our health care system.

“The time to invest is right now,” the former state senator added.

Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell, who sponsored a bill (LB1055) to appropriate $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide financial bonuses to frontline care staff, said nurses stepped forward at the start of the pandemic and have remained there.