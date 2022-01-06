New bills: Constitutional amendment would allow for recall of governor, state senators

Briese said he believes Nebraskans would use the recall process for state officials judiciously: "My hope would be that it would be rarely used, but I still think Nebraskans ought to have the option to do that."

If passed by the Legislature, the proposed constitutional amendment would go before voters in November's general election.

Approval from voters would send the measure back to lawmakers to draft how the recall process would ultimately work, Briese said.

Currently, Nebraska is among 30 states that allow local elected officials to be recalled, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Two school board officials — one in Waverly, the other in the Leyton district — are facing recall elections next week over school-related COVID-19 guidelines.

Saunders County voters recalled the chair of the county board of commissioners in December following approval of a solar energy farm.

The process outlined in state law says officials cannot be recalled in their first six months in office, nor can they be recalled within six months of the incumbent filing deadline to seek reelection.