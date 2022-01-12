New Bills: Briese introduces proposal to limit annual school property tax increases

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion introduced legislation Wednesday to limit the annual growth of property tax increases for local schools to 3% with allowances for inflation and exceptions for required health, safety and accessibility needs.
Under terms of his LB987, the cap could be overridden for two of three years as long as the annual increase over any three-year period is not more than 3%.
The bill would also allow for a vote of the people to override the cap.
"Escalating property taxes continue to curtail economic growth across our state," Briese said, "and we must do something about it."
While the Legislature "has taken significant steps to provide property tax relief during the last few years," Briese said, "more work is needed."
Property taxes have been increasing at about 4.45% a year, he said, while wage growth has been less than 2% annually and inflation has averaged about 1.75% per year during the past 10 years.
"The status quo is unacceptable," Briese said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has previously signaled his intention to also propose a cap on the annual increase in school property taxes.
Other new bills introduced:
RECYCLING TAX CREDITS: Nebraskans could receive a tax credit up to $25,000 for each ton of municipal waste recycled or composted under a proposal (LB979) from Omaha Sen. John McCollister.
MEDICAL PAROLE: Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney sponsored a bill (LB980) allowing inmates with terminal illnesses, a permanent incapacity or debilitating medical condition serving a life sentence to be eligible for parole if they served 25 years or one-half of the minimum term of a consecutive sentence.
STOLEN VALOR: Anyone who fraudulently represents themselves to be a member of the military or the recipient of certain medals could be charged with a misdemeanor, under a bill (LB990) from Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair.
HIGH-SPEED RAIL: Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld proposed a bill (LB991) appropriating $500,000 for the study of high-speed commuter rail service between Lincoln and Omaha.
AUTISM SCREENING: Sen. Jen Day of Gretna sponsored legislation (LB997) requiring students entering kindergarten to be screened for autism by a medical professional or school psychologist.
SCHOOL YEAR: A bill (LB1001) from Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard would require school years to begin after Labor Day and conclude prior to Memorial Day. Extracurricular activities would not be limited to the same timeframe.
DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY SYSTEM: The Health and Human Services Committee introduced a bill requiring the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to hire a consultant to evaluate the state’s developmental disabilities system.
DAIRY PRODUCTION: Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil sponsored a bill (LB1006) appropriating $25 million in federal stimulus funds to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to provide grants for new dairy processing plants.
PERSONAL BELIEFS EXCEPTION: Doctors, hospitals and health insurers could refuse to participate or pay for procedures or medications based on religious, moral or ethical beliefs under a bill (LB963) by Murman, who mentioned abortion, sex-reassignment surgery and physician-assisted suicide as examples.
ARBOR DAY: A bill (LB965) from Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln would change the day Arbor Day is observed in even years to coincide with election day.
