Nelson points to value of bipartisan delegation in endorsing Pansing Brooks

Former Sen. Ben Nelson on Thursday endorsed Democratic congressional candidate Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln in her bid for eastern Nebraska's 1st District House seat, pointing to the value that a bipartisan congressional delegation can have for the state.

"As a United States senator, I have seen what can happen when elected officials of both parties come together to create innovative, sound policy solutions to move our country forward," the former two-term U.S. senator and two-term governor said.

Ben Nelson

Ben Nelson reflects on his time in the U.S. Senate during a 2019 interview in his Omaha home.

Nebraska is represented by an all-Republican congressional delegation, although the 1st District House seat is currently vacant awaiting a June 28 special election to determine who succeeds former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Fortenberry resigned following his conviction on federal charges alleging that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign. He is scheduled to be sentenced in Los Angeles on June 28.

"When it comes to our nation's many pressing challenges, Patty already has a track record to take to Congress," Nelson said during a news conference in La Vista.

"It's a tough environment in Washington right now, so we need a tough and determined leader like Patty."

Pansing Brooks is completing her second four-year term in the Legislature and will be term-limited out of office at the end of the year.

Watch now: Nebraska Dems nominate Pansing Brooks for special congressional election
Watch now: Republicans nominate Flood to fill 1st District vacancy, completing ballot for June special election

"She is the type of leader who knows how to get things done," Nelson said.

Nelson pointed to her legislative work with "some of the most conservative and progressive members of the Legislature to help Nebraska recruit and retain workers, increase wages, protect victims of human trafficking and help kids learn to read, among other things."

Pansing Brooks said she would work to reduce prescription drug prices, lead on infrastructure investments that include high-speed internet connections for rural areas, increase access to child care, enhance access to quality, affordable housing and "lead a rural and urban renaissance for Nebraska."

The winner of the June 28 election between Pansing Brooks and Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, both chosen as nominees for the special election by their party governing bodies, will serve the remaining six months of Fortenberry's term.

The winners of the May 10 congressional primary election will then face off in the Nov. 8 general election to serve a new two-year term, beginning in January. Both Flood and Pansing Brooks have primary opponents in May.

Fortenberry's campaign paid nearly $600K to his defense team in federal court case

