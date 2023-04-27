Here's how you can to manage student loans ahead of a Supreme Court ruling on on the Joe Biden administration's debt relief program.
Nelnet was among five companies to sign contracts with the U.S. Department of Education to overhaul student loan debt repayment plans over the next five years.
The Lincoln-based student loan servicer will be tasked with implementing "much-needed improvements" for more than 37 million borrowers with Direct Loans as well as federally managed Federal Family Education Loans.
In a news release, the Education Department said the contracts are part of a plan to provide "high-quality customer experience" and support for at-risk borrowers in order to prevent them from missing payments, defaulting on their loans, as well as qualifying for forgiveness programs.
Servicers that work with at-risk borrowers to keep them current are eligible to receive financial incentives or double the length of their contracts with the Office of Federal Student Aid.
James Kvaal, the undersecretary of education, said the contracts are part of the Biden administration's plan to fix the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and implement "the most affordable repayment plan ever."
"The contracts awarded today will combine more investment and more accountability to deliver high levels of service to 37 million borrowers with federally managed loans, help them claim student loan benefits they have earned, and reduce the number of borrowers who fall into delinquency and default," Kvaal said.
Nelnet CEO Jeff Noordhoek said the company looked forward to its ongoing partnership with the education department.
"The department's goal of modernizing and enhancing student loan servicing for borrowers through (Unified Servicing and Data Solution) aligns well with Nelnet's current investment strategies focused on the modernizing of our systems to ensure secure, state-of-the-art servicing platforms," Noordhoek said.
"We're excited to be part of the solution for the next 10 years and beyond as we continue our long-term mission of helping people fulfill their educational dreams," he added.
Along with Nelnet, Central Research Inc., EdFinancial Services, Maximus Education and the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority all received contracts to service loans under the new program.
In March,
Nelnet announced plans to layoff more than 500 people as a pause on student loan payments was extended while the Biden administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans was being challenged in court.
The U.S. Supreme Court has yet to rule on that case,
which was brought by Nebraska and five other states that said the student loan debt forgiveness plan exceeded the federal government's authority and would do harm to those state's finances.
The White House said in January 154,000 of the 232,100 borrowers in Nebraska deemed eligible to apply for forgiveness had been accepted into the program before it was put on pause.
Of those, 97,000 borrowers in the Cornhusker state were told their applications had been sent to loan servicing companies for discharge.
