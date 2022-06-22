Needed: 50,000 more signatures for medical marijuana petitions, supporters say

Supporters of an initiative to legalize the use of medical marijuana in the state said Wednesday they need at least 50,000 more Nebraskans to step forward and sign petitions during the next two weeks to assure that the proposal will qualify for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
The deadline for filing initiative petitions with the secretary of state is July 7.
"Go find a place to sign," Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, co-chair of the campaign, urged during a news conference on Zoom.
"The only way we can get across the finish line," she said, is if Nebraskans find out where they can sign petitions and then voluntarily make the effort to go to one of those available sites and attach their signatures.
"This week, go sign," Wishart urged.
While Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana does not have the funding for a million-dollar petition drive fueled by an army of paid petition workers, it has collected 60,000 signatures on each of its two initiative proposals with unpaid volunteers, she said.
Popular Omaha mini bowling bar and restaurant to open Lincoln location
Tyler Lindstrom, brother of Nebraska state senator, dead at 39
Stored for decades near Sumner, rare Mustang sells for $442,000
Lincoln tattoo artist threw used needles at former boss upon firing, police say
A flurry of fraud: City clerks have recently stolen money from 17 Nebraska towns
'I don’t think anybody is really surprised': Nebraska volleyball gets commit from No. 1 national recruit Skyler Pierce
Nebraska Game and Parks rejects turkey hunt changes, approves lion, river otter seasons
Barn finds: In rural Sumner, a million-dollar muscle car collection goes to auction
Two Gretna teens die in collision on Interstate 29 near Percival, Iowa
Watch now: Lincoln student opens boutique in Waverly inspired by late grandmother
Six weeks after female eagle is slain in Seward County, male and chick die, too
Improvements transform Pinewood Bowl from a stage in the park to a professional venue
Town hall meeting draws avid drag racers, residents annoyed by motorists racing on O Street
Biz Buzz: Lincoln pizza restaurant closing down
Gretna siblings killed in crash remembered as 'exemplary young people'
An additional 50,000 would help assure that the petition drive and its two separate proposals can be successful in accessing the November ballot, Wishart said, assuming that some signatures will be disqualified as is always the case.
Nebraskans who want to sign can find where to access available petition sites at
nebraskamarijuana.org/sign.
Wishart said that "more than 100 stores are hosting our petitions."
"This will fail if you don't step up," Nicole Hochstein of Papillion, the parent of a 12-year-old son with seizures, said.
The opportunity to allow use of marijuana to try to help quell his seizures and give him a better quality of life might prevent the option of invasive surgery that would require him to learn how to walk and talk again, Hochstein said.
Wishart said the initiative proposal would provide "access to a safe, legal system for people who are suffering now."
"We are begging you," Crista Eggers of Omaha, the initiative's campaign coordinator, said.
Each of the two initiative proposals will need an estimated 87,000 valid signatures to reach the ballot.
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Members of a pride color guard perform their routine during the second-ever Star City Pride Parade at the Capitol on Saturday, June 18, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Campers participate in drills during the Nebraska football camp on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Memorial Stadium. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Jake Owen performs alongside his band during a performance at the Pinewood Bowl in Pioneers Park on Thursday, June 16, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Nebraska freshman guard Callin Hake gets a high five from head women's basketball coach Amy Williams during practice on Thursday, June 15, 2022, at Hendricks Training Complex. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Former Husker Jordan Larson does a demonstration during a volleyball camp, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Kinetic Sports Complex. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Trent Claus, a VFX supervisor and animation art collector, reminisces with some of his art on a couch for watching Saturday morning cartoons at the Eisentrager/Howard Gallery in Richards Hall on the UNL campus on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Daniel Bartek lounges by the waters of Holmes Lake after a long day of work on Friday, June 10, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Carpet Land’s Caden Cetak (left) slides for home as Judds Brothers’ Chase Blanchard tags him out during the annual Mike Peterson/Coach K Legion tournament championship game Sunday, June 11, 2022, at Den Hartog Field. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
New Kids on the Block perform Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Nebraska offensive linemen Kevin Williams Jr (center) huddles up with campers before taking a break during a football camp held at the Lincoln Sports Foundation field on Saturday, June 11, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Spectators watch as purebred pigs are showcased Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Cornhusker Classic Swine Show at Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
A bicyclist peddles uphill past a field of wildflowers on a section of the Mopac bike trail near Vine Street on Friday, June 10, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Union Bank’s Reese Kortum pitches the ball against a Millard North batter during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Legion Tournament game on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Densmore Field. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Anderson Ford's Braeden Sunken bats in the third inning of a Mike Peterson Tournament legion baseball game against Millard North on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Densmore Park. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
The flyover bridge that will connect U.S. 77 to the South Beltway has steel beams laid the entire west to east distance on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Lincoln Salt Dogs left fielder Randy Norris dives but misses the catch after a long ball hit by Chicago Dog's Grant Kay ( not pictured) in the second inning at Haymarket Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
A rancher takes a load off while waiting for an auction during the annual Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska at the Cass County Fairgrounds on June 4 in Weeping Water. The annual fundraiser moves around the state, and is held in a new location each year.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
North’s Kamden Dusatko (middle) and his teammates celebrate their win over South in the Shrine Bowl on June 4 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost speaks with recruits to wrap up the Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday, June 3, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Tire marks mar the surface of the parking lot of Kohls, at the corner of 84th and O street, in this aerial view on June 2.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
A memorial to victims of a crash that occurred May 29 is set up on O Street at the site of the crash on June 2.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
A family-style seafood boil, tossed in butter and Cajun seasonings, is complimented by New Orleans-style beverages at Bourbon Street by Single Barrel, located in the Haymarket in Downtown, on June 1.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Lincoln Police Officer and CSI instigator Jason Hellmuth talks about using various lights to inspect crime scenes during Bridging the Gap on June 1.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or
dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.