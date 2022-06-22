Needed: 50,000 more signatures for medical marijuana petitions, supporters say

Supporters of an initiative to legalize the use of medical marijuana in the state said Wednesday they need at least 50,000 more Nebraskans to step forward and sign petitions during the next two weeks to assure that the proposal will qualify for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The deadline for filing initiative petitions with the secretary of state is July 7.

"Go find a place to sign," Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, co-chair of the campaign, urged during a news conference on Zoom.

"The only way we can get across the finish line," she said, is if Nebraskans find out where they can sign petitions and then voluntarily make the effort to go to one of those available sites and attach their signatures.

"This week, go sign," Wishart urged.

While Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana does not have the funding for a million-dollar petition drive fueled by an army of paid petition workers, it has collected 60,000 signatures on each of its two initiative proposals with unpaid volunteers, she said.

An additional 50,000 would help assure that the petition drive and its two separate proposals can be successful in accessing the November ballot, Wishart said, assuming that some signatures will be disqualified as is always the case.

Nebraskans who want to sign can find where to access available petition sites at nebraskamarijuana.org/sign.

Wishart said that "more than 100 stores are hosting our petitions."

"This will fail if you don't step up," Nicole Hochstein of Papillion, the parent of a 12-year-old son with seizures, said.

The opportunity to allow use of marijuana to try to help quell his seizures and give him a better quality of life might prevent the option of invasive surgery that would require him to learn how to walk and talk again, Hochstein said.

Wishart said the initiative proposal would provide "access to a safe, legal system for people who are suffering now."

"We are begging you," Crista Eggers of Omaha, the initiative's campaign coordinator, said.

Each of the two initiative proposals will need an estimated 87,000 valid signatures to reach the ballot.

