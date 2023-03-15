Rep. Mike Flood, who is at the center of congressional response to the sudden failure of Silicon Valley Bank in California, said Wednesday that he is impressed by the immediate federal government reaction to the potential financial crisis and remains alert to protecting the security of Nebraska banks.

"I saw the best of the federal government at work over the weekend," the 1st District Republican congressman said, "as it provided real-time oversight during a crisis" and kept members of the House Financial Services Committee informed.

Now, Flood said, he is trying to "make sure that there is not a ripple effect" that could impact Nebraska's community banks.

"Nebraska banks are very well-capitalized and regulated and very conservative in lending," the congressman said in a telephone interview.

As a member of the House committee, Flood participated in two conference calls organized by federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve, to alert key members of Congress about the bank failure and its oversight response last weekend.

Swift federal action was designed to "make sure there wouldn't be a ripple effect" that took other banks down, he said.

Now, Flood said, he will be interested in exploring "missed warning signs" that might have avoided the collapse and in determining "what role did Twitter play in spreading information with lightning speed."

Flood noted that within a 48-hour period some $42 billion was withdrawn from that bank prior to its collapse.

If there had not been swift federal action, he said, there probably would have been "several other bank failures."

"We have the best people at the helm," Flood said. "They are mature, they understood the challenge and they had a plan in that moment.

"But we are at a very sensitive place ... we remain in troubled waters."

The SVB Bank in California had $220 billion in deposits compared to $27 billion in Nebraska's largest bank.

Flood said he is not sure yet whether the bank collapse points to the need for new legislation, but he said bank regulators and bank executives will be called before the Financial Services Committee to discuss potential future action.

"That's the hottest committee right now," he said.

On a separate topic, Flood said he remains committed to continuing U.S. assistance for Ukraine as it battles Russian invaders.

Asked to respond to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent statement that the United States should back away from "becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia," Flood said: "I remain steadfastly committed to getting Ukraine the arms they need to win."

That "send(s) a message to China that we're not standing idly by" in the wake of Russian aggression, Flood said.

While continuing to provide assistance, he said, he would not support any involvement by U.S. troops or commitment to "a blank check" of U.S. assistance.

"It is in our national interest that Ukraine would prevail," Flood said.

DeSantis, who appears to be preparing a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said further U.S. entanglement in the war is not in the country's "vital national interests."

Top Journal Star photos for March 2023