Nebraska's Flood named to House Financial Services Committee

Rep. Mike Flood was appointed Wednesday to serve on the House Financial Services Committee as a Republican majority member in the new House of Representatives.

"Banking, finance and insurance are key job creators across the 1st Congressional District," the Republican congressman noted.

"There's important work to be done on this committee to grow and protect the economic well-being and freedom of Americans as our country's financial system evolves in a digital economy," he said.

Flood was elected to a full two-year House term in November after winning a special election in June to fill the remaining six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term. The 1st District includes Lincoln.

"I look forward to collaborating with Chairman (Patrick) McHenry and Nebraska's banking and insurance sectors on a diverse set of priorities ranging from digital asset regulation to the encroachment of ESG," Flood said.

ESG refers to environmental, social and governance investing.

McHenry said Flood's "work to support small businesses and increase access to capital make him a valuable addition to our already dynamic team."

The committee has jurisdiction over banking, capital markets, housing, insurance, international finance, money and credit, and urban development.

"From oversight of the Biden administration to enhancing capital formation opportunities to developing clear rules of the road for digital assets, we have a lot of work to do," McHenry said.

