 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana files language for two new petition drives
0 Comments
editor's pick

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana files language for two new petition drives

  • Updated
  • 0
022421-owh-new-marijuana

Crista Eggers of Gretna, whose son suffers from uncontrollable seizures, was among those Tuesday urging the Nebraska Legislature to legalize medical cannabis. 

 PAUL HAMMEL, Omaha World-Herald

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana filed two initiatives with the Secretary of State's office on Wednesday as it prepares a petition drive asking voters to put legalizing medical cannabis on the November 2022 ballot.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana planning two new petitions for 2022 ballot

In a press release, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said it expects to begin circulating the pair of petitions later this month and anticipates it could gather the names of roughly 250,000 supporters before the July 7, 2022 deadline.

The organization obtained nearly 200,000 signatures on its petition to legalize medical marijuana in 2020, but the Nebraska Supreme Court barred the measure from going before voters on a 5-2 vote.

Filibuster stops medical marijuana bill; Wishart says petition drive will proceed

A majority of justices said the language of the petition violated the state's single subject rule.

After that decision, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana filed new language with the Secretary of State asking voters to enshrine the "right to cannabis in all its forms for medical purposes" in the state constitution.

Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart said Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana reconsidered its strategy this summer in consultation with the Marijuana Policy Project, the ACLU and others, opting to circulate a pair of petitions that together would accomplish the group's goals.

Medical cannabis bill clears committee vote, heads to floor for legislative debate

The first would require the Legislature to enact new statutes protecting doctors who recommend and patients who possess or use medical cannabis from criminal penalty.

The second would require lawmakers to pass legislation creating a regulatory framework that protects private entities that produce and supply medical cannabis.

Wishart, along with fellow Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld, is once again sponsoring the petition drive.

Crista Eggers, who has advocated for medical marijuana legislation on behalf of her son, Colton, who has severe intractable epilepsy, is serving as the statewide coordinator for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana on the petition drive.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News