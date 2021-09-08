Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana files language for two new petition drives

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana filed two initiatives with the Secretary of State's office on Wednesday as it prepares a petition drive asking voters to put legalizing medical cannabis on the November 2022 ballot.

In a press release, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said it expects to begin circulating the pair of petitions later this month and anticipates it could gather the names of roughly 250,000 supporters before the July 7, 2022 deadline.

The organization obtained nearly 200,000 signatures on its petition to legalize medical marijuana in 2020, but the Nebraska Supreme Court barred the measure from going before voters on a 5-2 vote.

A majority of justices said the language of the petition violated the state's single subject rule.

After that decision, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana filed new language with the Secretary of State asking voters to enshrine the "right to cannabis in all its forms for medical purposes" in the state constitution.

Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart said Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana reconsidered its strategy this summer in consultation with the Marijuana Policy Project, the ACLU and others, opting to circulate a pair of petitions that together would accomplish the group's goals.