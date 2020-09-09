 Skip to main content
Nebraska will reapply for pandemic benefits for school children
editor's pick topical

Nebraska will reapply for pandemic benefits for school children

School lunch
ASSOCIATED PRESS file photo

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it will apply for the next round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer for children on free or reduced meals at their schools.

The benefits application, through the USDA Food and Nutritional Service, is for August and September.

McCollister, 19 other Nebraska state senators ask Ricketts to continue emergency food assistance

The federally funded program is designed to support children who can no longer receive meals at school because of remote learning. During the first round of transfers, more than 50,000 children in Nebraska benefited from the program.

The Division of Children and Family Services is working with the Nebraska Department of Education to implement this next round of benefits, HHS officials said.

More information will be provided about eligibility and disbursements dates in the near future, the department said.

LPS installing plastic barriers on lunch tables for more protection

 

