Nebraska will offer online grocery buying for SNAP recipients
Nebraska will test an online grocery buying program for recipients of federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits beginning Wednesday.

For many of the nearly 155,000 Nebraskans in the program, getting access to a grocery store can be hard if they live in what are called food deserts, areas where it's difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food, especially fresh fruits and vegetables, the state Department of Health and Human Services said. 

Consistent transportation options also may be limited when grocery stores are located a distance from some people's homes.

To date, the USDA has authorized eight retailers to participate in the online food program — Amazon, Dash’s Market, FreshDirect, Hy-Vee, Safeway, ShopRite, Walmart and Wright’s Markets.

As of now, Amazon and Walmart are the only qualified retailers that will be able to handle SNAP purchases online in Nebraska. Walmart will start with two stores for a week, one in Norfolk and one in South Sioux City, before launching statewide. Amazon will be able to deliver statewide at the start of the program.

Children and Family Services Director Stephanie Beasley said the program comes at a critical time as the state tries to lower the infection rate of COVID-19.

“A natural response to getting groceries, while also practicing social distancing and self-quarantining, is to order online and get groceries delivered," Beasley said. 

Stephanie Beasley

Stephanie Beasley, new director of Children and Family Services Division for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. 

Before, Nebraskans who relied on SNAP benefits cards to get their groceries had no option but to go to a brick-and-mortar store, she said. Now they can help flatten the curve and order groceries delivered from home.

The department will expand the program as resources allow. People who live in areas where the program is operating should see an option to pay with their benefits cards at electronic checkout.

Department spokesman Garret Swanson said that with the current pressure on online grocery buying, SNAP recipients who make purchases online with Amazon and Walmart will be subject to the same restrictions as other purchasers.

Those stores are not their only option, he said, nor would they necessarily be their first choice.

The actual process of paying with SNAP benefits simply allows SNAP recipients to choose that option for payment at checkout.

The department is working closely with both Amazon and Walmart to make sure the transition is as smooth as possible by starting off in smaller areas before rolling out statewide, he said.

The USDA chose Nebraska as one of its pilot states to test the online purchasing program.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

