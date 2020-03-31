Nebraska will offer online grocery buying for SNAP recipients

Before, Nebraskans who relied on SNAP benefits cards to get their groceries had no option but to go to a brick-and-mortar store, she said. Now they can help flatten the curve and order groceries delivered from home.

The department will expand the program as resources allow. People who live in areas where the program is operating should see an option to pay with their benefits cards at electronic checkout.

Department spokesman Garret Swanson said that with the current pressure on online grocery buying, SNAP recipients who make purchases online with Amazon and Walmart will be subject to the same restrictions as other purchasers.

Those stores are not their only option, he said, nor would they necessarily be their first choice.

The actual process of paying with SNAP benefits simply allows SNAP recipients to choose that option for payment at checkout.

The department is working closely with both Amazon and Walmart to make sure the transition is as smooth as possible by starting off in smaller areas before rolling out statewide, he said.

The USDA chose Nebraska as one of its pilot states to test the online purchasing program.

