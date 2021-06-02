Nebraska will get $65 million more in federal flooding aid

Nebraska will receive an estimated $65 million in additional federal funding assistance to help pay costs for repair of public infrastructure damaged as a result of historic flooding that ravaged the state in 2019.

"This news is great for the state of Nebraska, but especially for the counties that were severely impacted," Bryan Tuma, assistant director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, said.

"This will significantly defray the cost of the disaster for state and local governments."

The White House made the announcement last week in a news release declaring that President Joe Biden has authorized the increase in the level of federal funding support for public assistance repairs or rebuilding infrastructure from 75% to 90% of total eligible costs.

The increase was triggered by a regulation that authorizes additional federal assistance when a jurisdiction is "severely impacted above and beyond normal recovery costs," Tuma said.

This will "drive down local and state costs," he said.