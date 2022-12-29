Nebraska transportation director John Selmer will retire next month

Nebraska Department of Transportation Director John Selmer will retire from state government effective Jan. 4 and be replaced by an appointee yet to be selected by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen.

Gov. Pete Ricketts praised Selmer on Thursday for 30 years in public service and his leadership of the department during what the governor described as "a tumultuous time in the state's history."

Selmer has been department director since March 2021. Prior to his appointment, he was director of the strategic performance division of the Iowa Department of Transportation, where he worked for 31 years.

"Under John's leadership, our Department of Transportation has helped make Nebraska's highway system safer and more efficient while also ensuring key repairs were made" following a historic 100-year flood and "on the heels of a global pandemic," the governor said.

Accomplishments cited during his tenure included overseeing completion of the Lincoln South Beltway, progress in completing additional segments of the Nebraska expressway system, providing leadership in supporting legislation that provides for public-private partnerships and leading his department through implementation of the first round of funding from the federal infrastructure investment and jobs act.

"After more than 30 years in public service, it was a true honor to lead and work alongside the 2,000 NDOT teammates who selflessly serve our state every day," Selmer said.

Photos, videos: Building the South Beltway South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway Ceremony South Beltway South Beltway South Beltway DRONE South Beltway DRONE Beltway map: U.S. 77 interchange South Beltway DRONE South Beltway DRONE South Beltway DRONE South Beltway12.2 South Beltway12.2 South Beltway12.2 South Beltway12.2 South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update South Beltway update Progress - South Beltway, 2.14 Progress - South Beltway, 2.14 gr21051313.jpg South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 South Beltway 68th Street, 7.21 Saltillo Road bridge Saltillo Road bridge Girder movement, 5.18 Girder movement, 5.18 South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event Lincoln South Beltway event South Beltway Aerials South Beltway Aerials South Beltway Aerials South Beltway Tour, 9.2 South Beltway Tour, 9.2 South Beltway Tour, 9.2 South Beltway Tour, 9.2 South Beltway Tour, 9.2 South Beltway Tour, 9.2 South Beltway Tour, 9.2 South Beltway construction South Beltway construction Lincoln South Beltway South Beltway South Beltway construction South Beltway construction South Beltway construction Progress South Beltway Majors Cafe Lincoln South Beltway opening ceremony Driving on the new South Beltway flyover bridge See the new Lincoln South Beltway as Journal Star photographers travel the 11-mile route Breakdown of Lincoln South Beltway #32 Lincoln South Beltway November 2022 Update! Watch now: Check out progress on the South Beltway construction project Watch now: Check out South Beltway construction from April Watch now: Take a tour of the South Beltway construction Watch Now: South Beltway October update #17 Lincoln South Beltway August 2021 Update! Watch now: South Beltway bridge girders roll down 27th Street South Beltway Ramping up for Spring | March 2021 #13 Lincoln South Beltway April 2021 Update! Watch: February flyover of Lincoln South Beltway Watch: South Beltway January 2021 update Watch: Early work continues on South Beltway