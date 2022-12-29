 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska transportation director John Selmer will retire next month

Nebraska Department of Transportation Director John Selmer will retire from state government effective Jan. 4 and be replaced by an appointee yet to be selected by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen.

Gov. Pete Ricketts praised Selmer on Thursday for 30 years in public service and his leadership of the department during what the governor described as "a tumultuous time in the state's history."

South Beltway Ceremony

John Selmer, director of Nebraska's Department of Transportation, speaks at the opening ceremony for the Lincoln South Beltway.

Selmer has been department director since March 2021. Prior to his appointment, he was director of the strategic performance division of the Iowa Department of Transportation, where he worked for 31 years.

"Under John's leadership, our Department of Transportation has helped make Nebraska's highway system safer and more efficient while also ensuring key repairs were made" following a historic 100-year flood and "on the heels of a global pandemic," the governor said.

Accomplishments cited during his tenure included overseeing completion of the Lincoln South Beltway, progress in completing additional segments of the Nebraska expressway system, providing leadership in supporting legislation that provides for public-private partnerships and leading his department through implementation of the first round of funding from the federal infrastructure investment and jobs act.

"After more than 30 years in public service, it was a true honor to lead and work alongside the 2,000 NDOT teammates who selflessly serve our state every day," Selmer said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

