Nebraska to relaunch COVID dashboard, at least temporarily

The executive order follows an Aug. 26 declaration of a hospital staffing emergency in Nebraska.

At that time, there were about 337 COVID patients in the state's hospitals, which was about one-third of the state's peak of 987 set in November of last year.

Roughly 2,400 people are in the hospital for other reasons, according to the state health department.

Meanwhile, the total number of available beds has shrunk from about 4,200 to 3,900 due to staffing issues, which contributed to the rising population of COVID patients, the governor said.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said the number of new coronavirus cases in the state has begun to slow after 11 weeks of increases.

Last week, the number of cases increased by 2% over the previous week, Anthone said, which is down from a rapid late summer increase attributed to the Delta variant, and may indicate Nebraska is following other states in the region that have reported declining infection rates.

Anthone said the vaccine -- about 54.5% of eligible Nebraskans have taken a shot -- has helped slow the spread of the virus and prevented more hospitalizations from occurring.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.