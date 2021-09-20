Nebraska to relaunch COVID dashboard, at least temporarily

Nebraska will temporarily restart its coronavirus dashboard providing daily updates on the numbers of reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday said he will sign an executive order waiving a state law requiring the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to keep personally identifiable information confidential.
With the governor's signature, the dashboard will go live again Monday afternoon, nearly three months after it was taken down following the expiration of the state's coronavirus emergency declaration on June 30.
The move comes as Nebraska saw the number of people hospitalized with COVID rise above 10% on a seven-day rolling average, Ricketts said.
On Monday, DHHS reported 414 people hospitalized for coronavirus infections, which is roughly 15% of the total number of hospitalizations.
While Ricketts referred to the online reporting hub as a "hospital capacity dashboard," he confirmed it would also provide daily updates on reported cases, hospitalizations and COVID-related deaths on a county-by-county basis Monday through Friday.
If the ratio of patients hospitalized with COVID falls below 10% of the total hospital population on a seven-day rolling average, Ricketts said the dashboard would go dark once more.
The executive order follows an Aug. 26 declaration of a hospital staffing emergency in Nebraska.
At that time, there were about 337 COVID patients in the state's hospitals, which was about one-third of the state's peak of 987 set in November of last year.
Roughly 2,400 people are in the hospital for other reasons, according to the state health department.
Meanwhile, the total number of available beds has shrunk from about 4,200 to 3,900 due to staffing issues, which contributed to the rising population of COVID patients, the governor said.
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said the number of new coronavirus cases in the state has begun to slow after 11 weeks of increases.
Last week, the number of cases increased by 2% over the previous week, Anthone said, which is down from a rapid late summer increase attributed to the Delta variant, and may indicate Nebraska is following other states in the region that have reported declining infection rates.
Anthone said the vaccine -- about 54.5% of eligible Nebraskans have taken a shot -- has helped slow the spread of the virus and prevented more hospitalizations from occurring.
